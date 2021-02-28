Greencore Group plc (GNC.L)’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 151.90 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £799.77 million and a P/E ratio of -58.42. Greencore Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.76 ($2.92).

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

