Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.16.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

