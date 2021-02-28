Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 121 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

