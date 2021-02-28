Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 42,649 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,649 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $92,706.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,639 shares of company stock worth $454,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

