Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 183,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

