Griffin Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

