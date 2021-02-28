Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GO opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $452,424.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,106 shares of company stock valued at $29,169,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.