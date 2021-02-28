Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) versus Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eurocash and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $46.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Eurocash.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.32 $15.42 million $0.79 45.56

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Eurocash on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 180 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,351 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 450 Inmedio press salons; 8,985 abc network grocery stores; and 5,133 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is headquartered in Komorniki, Poland.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

