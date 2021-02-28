Group One Trading L.P. Invests $436,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 401,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,354. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

