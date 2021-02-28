Group One Trading L.P. Raises Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 419,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

