Group One Trading L.P. Sells 1,100 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Group One Trading L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of Invesco India ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Invesco India ETF has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

