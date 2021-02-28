Group One Trading L.P. Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. 332,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

