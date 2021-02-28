Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.97, but opened at $39.50. Groupon shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 28,771 shares.

The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Groupon by 83.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $91,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

