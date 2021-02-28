Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the January 28th total of 866,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRSO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Grow Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis.

