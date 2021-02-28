Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

NASDAQ GH opened at $147.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.