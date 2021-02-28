GXChain Market Cap Hits $36.31 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $36.31 million and $9.97 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,028,131 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

