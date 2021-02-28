Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

HLNE stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 236,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

