Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 48.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.