Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.