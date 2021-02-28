Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $184.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.