Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of COR opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

