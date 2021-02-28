Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,988 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after buying an additional 235,368 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,640. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

