Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,292 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,824,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

