Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 174 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ResMed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in ResMed by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in ResMed by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ResMed by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,825 shares of company stock worth $3,699,847. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $192.78 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.