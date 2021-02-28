Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.65. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.