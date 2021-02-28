Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Enphase Energy by 37.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $6,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,407,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,739 shares of company stock valued at $25,789,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

