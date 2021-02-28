Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,872 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $221.24 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.