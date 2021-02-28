Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $181,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA opened at $38.55 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.