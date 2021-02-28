Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on March 1st

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawkins to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $664.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

Hawkins shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 1st.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HWKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

