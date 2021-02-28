HC Wainwright Raises Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $18.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial upped their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

