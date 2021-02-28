HC Wainwright Trims ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Target Price to $32.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $868.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.