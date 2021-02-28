H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $30.93 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.30 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

