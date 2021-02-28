Head to Head Analysis: Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A JFE -9.99% -5.60% -2.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and JFE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.46 billion 2.43 $1.57 billion $0.54 36.07 JFE $34.31 billion 0.16 -$1.82 billion N/A N/A

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 2 0 3.00 JFE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats JFE on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. Its Engineering segment engages in the construction of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. The company's Trading segment purchases, processes, and sells steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.