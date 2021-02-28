Head to Head Comparison: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.95 billion 1.21 $70.00 million $2.77 45.91

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Luminar Technologies and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Visteon 2 3 6 0 2.36

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.12%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $105.44, suggesting a potential downside of 17.08%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Visteon.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56%

Summary

Visteon beats Luminar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

