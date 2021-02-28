Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $212,757.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

