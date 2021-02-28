HedgeTrade 24-Hour Volume Reaches $43,176.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $356.39 million and $43,176.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002064 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002447 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00040690 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005338 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015311 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

