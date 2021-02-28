HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

