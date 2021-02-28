Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 24.8% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00010333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $22.42 million and $1.15 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.42 or 0.00466658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00464097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00195708 BTC.

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

