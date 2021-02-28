Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

