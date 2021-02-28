HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,978,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE HFC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

