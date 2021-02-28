Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Short Interest Down 99.8% in February

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HMLA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Homeland Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

Homeland Resources Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Oklahoma. It holds a 5% working interest in the Washita Bend 3D exploration project located in Cleveland, Garvin, McCain, and Pottawatomie counties; and 2010-1 drilling program located in Garvin County. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

