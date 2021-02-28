Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Several research firms recently commented on FIXX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

FIXX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 802,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

