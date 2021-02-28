Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.35. 3,648,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,453. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

