Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) versus RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Critical Survey

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $1.30 billion 15.43 $573.02 million $1.94 46.86 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 1,167.62 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 43.55% 25.66% 14.19% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,976.61% N/A -279.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 0 8 0 3.00 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus target price of $99.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis. The company also offers PENNSAID 2% that is indicated for the treatment of pain of osteoarthritis (OA) of the knees; DUEXIS for the relief of signs and symptoms of RA and OA, and to decrease the risk of developing upper-GI ulcers; and VIMOVO for the relief of signs and symptoms of OA, RA, and ankylosing spondylitis to decrease the risk of developing gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers. It has collaboration agreements with Lupus Research and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

