Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:HUDI) Quiet Period To Expire on March 3rd

Huadi International Group’s (NASDAQ:HUDI) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. Huadi International Group had issued 3,125,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Huadi International Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HUDI opened at $5.64 on Friday. Huadi International Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

About Huadi International Group

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes, tubes, and stainless steel bars in the People's Republic of China. It offers 347H corrosion and acid-resistant stainless steel seamless pipes, S32205 duplex stainless steel plates and automobile steel plates, bright steel pipes, and precision tubes.

