HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $515.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.53 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

