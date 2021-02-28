Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

HDSN stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.