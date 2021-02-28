Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Sells $55,582.41 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 838,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 591,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

