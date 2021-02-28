Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on HSQVY shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

