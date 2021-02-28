ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues Earnings Results

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. ICU Medical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.50-7.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $207.50 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

